Police search for missing Niagara Falls child

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara Falls Police need your help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Rhamelle L. Jackson is described as being 5 feet, 4 inches tall and weighs about 160-170 lbs. He was last seen in Niagara Falls on Friday, October 21.

Police say there have been reports of recent sightings of Jackson in the area of 27th Street and Ferry Avenue in Niagara Falls, or at Main and Utica in Buffalo.

They say he might be wearing a black North Face jacket, gray Puma sweatpants and gray/green Jordan sneakers.