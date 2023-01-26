Police search for missing Buffalo teen

Takiya Ransom, 15, was reported missing by police on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help in locating a missing teenager.

Takiya Ransom, 15, was reported missing by police on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Ransom is described as a Black female, about 5' tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs. She has brown eyes and black and lavender hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, lime green puffer jacket and brown 'tim' boots.