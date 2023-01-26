x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Police search for missing Buffalo teen

Takiya Ransom, 15, was reported missing by police on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue in the City of Buffalo.
Credit: Provided by Buffalo Police

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police need your help in locating a missing teenager. 

Takiya Ransom, 15, was reported missing by police on Wednesday. She was last seen in the area of Roosevelt Avenue in the City of Buffalo.

Ransom is described as a Black female, about 5' tall and weighs approximately 100 lbs.  She has brown eyes and black and lavender hair.  She was last seen wearing blue jeans, lime green puffer jacket and brown 'tim' boots. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

NFTA Report on Blizzard 2022

Before You Leave, Check This Out