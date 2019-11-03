BUFFALO, N.Y. — Three days after three teens were shot outside of the North Buffalo Community Center, Buffalo Police say they are making progress in the search for the shooter or shooters.

Deron Allen, 18, died. Clifton Eutsey and Marquese Richardson, both 16, were also shot. Eutsey is listed in fair condition at Erie County Medical Center. Richardson was treated and released from ECMC.

All of the victims are from Buffalo.

Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge says the department is making progress, and he emphasized that "the incident was not random and remains under investigation."

Pastor James Giles of the Peacemakers group says "our community centers are generally well protected, so this was something abnormal. We don't usually get drive-bys at our community centers."

Fortunately, none of the bullets went through the windows of nearby homes around the center. The shooting happened on the St. Lawrence Avenue side of the building.

The victims are known to anti-violence groups.

Giles has a strong message for parents.

"If your child is going to attend an event that is going to take place in the evening, when it's dark, and it's going to be a collection of students coming from different spaces and places, and your child may not know all the students that's going to be there, sometimes that student or child may be a target." Giles said.

He says vigilance is important.

MORE ON WGRZ.COM

One dead after shooting outside community center during family party

Buffalo Police investigate shooting on Ruhland Avenue

Man shot on Olympic Avenue