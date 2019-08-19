CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — After consulting with the Erie County District Attorney's office, Cheektowaga Police say no charges will be filed against a man who admitted leafleting several streets in the town with controversial material.

Detectives say the pamphlets were dropped on Standard Parkway and Edmund St. and contained racial and religious wording considered offensive.

The pamphlets were published by the Racial Nationalist Party of America, with a Lockport PO Box return address. Police located the person connected to that address and said he admitted to distributing the leaflets. The unidentified man said the drops were random, not targeted to any area or individual and that he would continue to do it.

Despite not filing any charges against the individual, police did issue him a summons for littering. Police also forwarded the man's name to the FBI, Niagara County Sheriff's Office and the Lockport Police.