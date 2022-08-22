Police say it was a "marijuana deal gone bad" that led to killing of 16-year-old girl

A Niagara Falls family mourns the loss of a Emily Keiper, 16, as two teens are charged in connection with her death.

Example video title will go here for this video

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Emily Keiper, 16, of Niagara Falls was killed on Friday while in a car on Elmer Avenue in Buffalo. Police say she was in a car with a friend that was the subject of a robbery in a "marijuana deal gone bad."

Buffalo Police say Emily was a passenger in a car with a 20-year-old male friend from Niagara Falls on Elmer Street in Buffalo. They were the subject of an attempted robbery.

Two Buffalo juveniles, ages 14 and 17, were charged with second-degree murder and attempted robbery. They were arraigned over the weekend.

On Monday, both appeared before Erie County Family Court Judge Brenda M. Freedman for a bail hearing. The 17-year-old was remanded. The judge set bail for the 14-year-old in the amount of $50,000.

Upon learning that bail was set for one of the teen murder suspects, Joe Gramaglia, Buffalo Police commissioner said "this 14-year-old, this is a child we're talking about, and I am sorry about that and this is tragic, but they belong locked up! They need to understand the consequences."

"No one has a fear of any consequences when they are not locked up, whether it be in jail or juvenile detention. Your freedom needs to be taken away when you commit murder," said commissioner Gramaglia.

The Buffalo Police Commissioner Joe Gramaglia is not happy about bail set in a recent homicide case @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/Ljo7T3AT5I — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 22, 2022

Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said "it was allegedly a marijuana sale gone bad and the 17-year-old is the alleged shooter."

The 14y/o charged in connection with killing of a 16y/o from Niagara Falls cane be released on $50,000 bail @WGRZ The 17y/o is remanded pic.twitter.com/ocdaW3KeEL — Claudine Ewing (@ClaudineWgrz) August 22, 2022

"I'm burying my 16-year-old daughter and I hope they never see the light of day ever again," said Emily's mother, Michelle.

"This case again, it's children shooting, killing children and that's a societal problem that we all, everybody is working hard to stop this," the commissioner said.