BUFFALO, N.Y. — A large contingent of Buffalo Police officers responded to a North Buffalo convenience market Friday afternoon.

Police say an argument or disturbance of some kind broke out outside of the store located on Elmwood Ave. near Amherst Street around noon.

At some point, combatants took their disagreement inside the store, resulting in damage to items, shelves and mirrors before taking off.

Police are now reviewing security camera footage in an attempt to identify those involved.

If you have any information that could help you're asked to call the Buffalo Police Confidential Tip CALL line at 847-2255.