Police, firefighters rescued 2 dogs, rabbit from house fire in Lockport

No people were home at the time of the fire. Firefighters found a third dog that had died on the second floor of the residence.
Credit: Tomasz Zajda - stock.adobe.com

LOCKPORT, N.Y. — The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is looking into what started an overnight fire at a home in the Town of Lockport Sunday.

It happened just after 12:30 a.m. at 6053 S. Transit Road. Someone called 911 to report the fire. 

Responding Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and New York State Troopers forced their way into the home and rescued a dog. When firefighters arrived, they rescued another dog and a rabbit. Fire crews found a third dog that had died on the second floor.

No people were home at the time of the fire.

