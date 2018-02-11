HAMBURG, NY - Village of Hamburg police say they have received a police report Friday morning, saying that some type of needle was in Halloween candy.

Police say according to a parent, the needle was found stuck through a mini Whoppers candy pack. The candy was received on Halloween in the Charlotte Avenue area of the village.

Police are strongly urging parents or guardians to check their children's candy for any foreign objects.

Police say they plan on putting out a media release some time Friday.

