BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo Police have released the name of the suspect that was killed and the officer involved in Wednesday morning's deadly shooting.

32-year-old, Rafael Rivera, of Buffalo was shot and killed by Officer Elnur Karadzhaev, after police responded to the area of Plymouth and Massachusetts to investigate a report of a man with a gun.

While family and friends believe he was shot while running away, police say Rivera came face to face with the officers. Investigators say Karadzhaev fired on Rivera when he wouldn't put down his gun.

Karadzhaev was treated and released from ECMC, no word on his injuries he suffered.

2 On Your Side has also learned that the Erie County DA is investigating the incident.

