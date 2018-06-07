BUFFALO, N.Y. — BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police have released the name of the man who died after a crash on Route 33 around 9 p.m. Thursday night.

Buffalo Police say 22-year-old Derek Kaczorowski was driving a 2004 Subaru Legacy eastbound on the 33, when it struck one vehicle and then side swiped another vehicle. Investigators say the Subaru then struck a tree and flipped multiple times. The vehicle then split in half with one-half of it rolling off the 33 and onto Oakmont Avenue.

Kaczorowski was pronounced dead at the scene.

Buffalo Police say no one else was hurt and they are still looking into whether Kaczorowski may have suffered from a medical condition during the incident.

Friends of his family have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral and burial expenses.

