A car flipped over sending one person to the hospital following a pursuit with a Niagara County Sheriff's deputy early Tuesday morning.

Deputies say they observed a 2003 Volkswagen Beetle traveling at a high rate of speed on Lockport Olcott Road in Newfane.

Deputies pursued the vehicle, but the driver did not stop.

According to investigators, the driver of the vehicle, Patrick Singleton, 41, lost control when driving around a curve at a high speed. They say he drove through a yard, striking a tree and multiple vehicles before stopping against the garage of a residence.

Singleton was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight for treatment. He was charged with reckless driving, unlawful fleeing of a police officer, aggravated unlicensed operation, as well as multiple vehicle and traffic violations.

The investigation is ongoing, and further charges are pending.