BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police released new details about the investigation into the death of Officer Craig Lehner Saturday afternoon.

Officer Lehner died during a dive training exercise with the department's Underwater Recovery Team in the Niagara River. He went missing on October 13, 2017, and his body was recovered five days later.

The Buffalo Police Homicide Unit was the lead agency in the investigation, but they worked with PESH — Public Employees Safety and Health. The agency looks into any on-the-job deaths of public employees.

Captain Jeff Rinaldo said PESH consulted with dive experts, OSHA, and other police dive teams before reaching its conclusion.

The agency found that there are not currently clear standards for police dive teams. PESH concluded that police dive teams, including the Buffalo Police URT, need to comply with commercial diving standards.

PESH also found four serious violations and one "non-serious" violation concerning the Buffalo Police dive team and its operations. Captain Rinaldo said the violations deal mostly with record keeping and establishing training procedures specific to the Niagara River, as well as documenting training better.

Captain Rinaldo said many issues have been corrected already, prior to the release of the PESH report. The department has 60 days (longer if necessary) to address any remaining violations.

Captain Rinaldo said he expects the department to be in full compliance in the allotted timeframe. He said the department will start submitting its proposed changes to the agency as early as next week.

In July, Lehner's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit against City Hall and the Buffalo Police. The lawsuit contends the city and police department “violated and departed from” the rules and regulations guiding dive training.

More: Records show training, equipment deficient in Craig Lehner's drowning

More: Honoring Officer Craig Lehner (Photo gallery)

© 2018 WGRZ