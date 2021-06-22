Police: Pedestrian hit by SUV while crossing West Main Street in Batavia

The pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight. The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown at this time.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon on West Main Street in Batavia, according to the City of Batavia Police Department.

Police say the incident happened just after 2 p.m. when a pedestrian was crossing the road near 229 West Main Street. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV, which was driving eastbound.

The pedestrian was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester by Mercy Flight. The extent of the pedestrian's injuries is unknown at this time.

At this time, the names of those involved are not being released by police.