Police officer charged with tampering public records following death of inmate at Niagara Falls holding facility

Erik O'Grady, 36, was charged Saturday morning.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — The Niagara County District Attorney's Office announced Saturday morning that Erik O'Grady, 36, has been charged with tampering with public records following the death of an inmate at the Niagara Falls Police Department’s Holding Facility earlier this year.

The inmate died in the facility on February 28, and in April, the death was ruled to be of natural causes and a complication of chronic alcoholism.

However, an investigation into the death determined that O'Grady allegedly failed to perform required prisoner checks as mandated by the police department.

According to a statement issued by the district attorney's office and Niagara Falls Police Superintendent Thomas Licata, O’Grady allegedly made false entries in a log book at the jail and subsequently made a false written report with the Niagara Falls Police Department recounting his police duties.

O’Grady has been charged with one count of tampering with public records in the first degree, a class D felony, and seven counts of tampering with public records, class A misdemeanors.