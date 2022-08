The child's name is Dakota and he has not returned home.

OLEAN, N.Y. — Police in Olean need your help in locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

The child's name is Dakota and he has not returned home. Police say they believe he may be staying with friends in the Edwards Court area of Olean or in Franklinville.

He is described as being 5 foot 7 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information on where he is, you're asked to call Olean Police at 716-376-5677 or message their confidential Facebook page.