Police looking for driver who hit motorcyclist in Pembroke and took off

PEMBROKE, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a car accident on State Route 77 in the Town of Pembroke that sent a man to the hospital Friday night.

Deputies say a red 2009 Honda Pilot was driving southbound on Route 77 just before 9 p.m. The driver, Garrett Stevenson, 20, went to make a right hand turn into Sprinkles Creamery when a red 1983 Yamaha motorcycle hit him from behind.

The driver of the motorcycle, Travis Hartloff, 26, of Attica, was thrown off his motorcycle from the collision and landed in the middle of the road. Deputies say Hartloff was then hit by another unidentified vehicle that is believed to be a Hyundai sedan. The driver then fled the scene before patrols arrived.

Hartloff was taken to ECMC via Mercy Flight for serious physical injuries. His current condition is unknown at this time.

Deputies say the driver and passengers of the red Honda Pilot were not injured.

Anyone with information about the Hyundai sedan that was believed to be involved is asked to call the Genesee County Sheriff's Office at (515) 345-3000.