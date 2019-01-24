BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating an incident that happened on Furhmann Boulevard late Wednesday night.

Police say a Nissan Titan pick-up truck drove through the center of a traffic roundabout neat the Coast Guard Station.

Police then say the vehicle vaulted over several large boulders causing significant damage to the vehicle and landscape.

The driver, a 34-year-old Buffalo man, was taken to ECMC where he was listed in stable condition.

No charges have been filed at this time, but the investigation is ongoing.