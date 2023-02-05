Police: Man claims he has a gun, steals video game consoles from Batavia Walmart

The store was evacuated until law enforcement responded and deemed the building safe for employees and customers to return.

BATAVIA, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office is investigating after deputies say a man entered the Batavia Walmart Saturday night, broke a display case, and stole several video game consoles.

Deputies say the incident happened just before 10:30 p.m. The suspect allegedly told an employee he had a gun, though he didn't actually display a weapon nor did anyone observe one.

The suspect then took off with Nintendo Switch devices, according to deputies. He left the area in a vehicle before police arrived.

New York State Police and the City of Batavia Police Department assisted at the scene.