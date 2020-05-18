NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara Falls Police have made an arrest in the shooting and stabbing deaths of a Niagara Falls mother and son.

The incident took place on May 7 on 9th Street. When police arrived at the scene that morning they found Sonia Hamilton, 60, on the sidewalk suffering from several stab wounds and a gunshot wound. Her son, Brian Harris, 31, was found dead inside the home. He had also been shot and stabbed. Hamilton was rushed to ECMC where she later died from her wounds.

The next day, Billy Benton, 31, of Niagara Falls, was taken into custody in Cleveland by members of the US Marshals Task Force. He was originally held on a warrant for assault in the second degree and a parole violation, unrelated to the homicides. He now faces charges of murder in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree.

Benton was arraigned virtually Monday morning and is being held without bail at the Niagara County Jail until his next court date. A motive for the killings was not given, but police did say he and the victims knew each other.

