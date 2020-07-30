Police looking for suspect who may have stolen a vehicle in Springville

On July 18, around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was stolen in the Village of Springville. The incident occurred along Elm Street and the vehicle has since been found.

On July 18, around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was stolen in the Village of Springville. Now, the Erie County Sheriff is looking for the public to help identify a person they believe may have been involved.

The incident occurred along Elm Street, and the vehicle has since been found thanks to residents and social media posts.

The Sheriff's office shared the following photos of a female suspect they hope to identify: