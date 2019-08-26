JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — The Jamestown Police Department is on the hunt for the driver of a white Ford station wagon, who is responsible for damaging the city school district's athletic complex on Martin Road. According to police the vandalism took place around noon on Saturday, August 17, and was caught on surveillance video.

The vehicle can be seen driving over the athletic fields doing damage to both the fields and a gate.

If you know who this vehicle belongs to or who was driving it, you're asked to call Jamestown Police at (716) 483-7537 or leave an anonymous tip at 483-TIPS (8477). All tips are kept confidential.

jamestown police

