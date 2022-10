BPD said 16-year-old Breanna Wiggins was last seen in the 1100 block of Ellicott Street.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is asking for help finding a missing teen.

BPD said 16-year-old Breanna Wiggins was last seen in the 1100 block of Ellicott Street.

She is five feet and 125 pounds with brown eyes, and black braids to her waist.