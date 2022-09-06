Buffalo Police looking for mom and 2-week-old baby

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Buffalo Police Department is looking for a two-week-old baby girl and her mother.
Police said 2-week-old Danayely Esquilin-Pacheco, a Hispanic child, was taken from Oishei Children's Hospital by her mother, 29-year-old Dannysha Esquilin.
Esquilin is a Hispanic woman, 5 feet 2 inches and about 150 lbs. She has brown eyes and is now believed to have black or dark brown hair.
BPD released this information on its Facebook page.
Shortly after, a spokesperson for Oishei Children's Hospital released this statement Tuesday night:
"Despite early and erroneous reports, NO Child has been taken from Oishei Children’s Hospital. In fact, mom and baby were safely discharged on August 21. It is our understanding that Child Protective Services recently opened a case and is now looking for Ms. Pacheco; but it was well after a safe discharge for her and her baby.
As the community’s children’s hospital, the safety of all of our patients is the highest priority. That said, we very much hope that Ms. Pacheco and her baby are found safe. We will also work with CPS and the BPD to assist in this case in any way possible."