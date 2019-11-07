TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A Lockport man is facing felony DWI and other charges after a two-vehicle crash Tuesday night in the City of Tonawanda.

Police say a minivan driven by Stanley Aldrow, 48, collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Niagara and Hinds Streets around 10 P.M. Wednesday night.

Aldrow, who has a previous DWI conviction from Genesee County, had a blood alcohol level of .29. After being put under arrest, police say he told officers, "I was drinking Jim Beam in my vehicle."

Police say Aldrow was also driving without a court-ordered interlock device.

No one was hurt, but both vehicles suffered heavy damage and had to be towed.