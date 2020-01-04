BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that happened Tuesday afternoon on Niagara Street in Buffalo, according to investigators.

Police responded to a call around 4 p.m. Tuesday about a man who was shot on the 500 block of Niagara Street. Investigators said when police arrived, they found a 45-year-old man. The man died at the scene, according to police.

Homicide detectives have started an investigation into the man's death. If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they're asked to call or text the department's tip line at (716) 847-2255.

