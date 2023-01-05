x
Police investigating pawn shop robbery in Cheektowaga

The attempted robbery happened before 5 p.m. at the Suburban Jewelry and Loan on Walden Avenue.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are still searching for three men Monday night that they said tried to rob a pawn shop. 

Police told 2 On Your Side when the robbery happened a shooting broke out between the clerk and a group.

"Yes, there's quite a lot of video inside the building. Our detectives are investigating that now. They'll be going door to door seeing if anyone else has a video in the area," said Captian Brian Coons. 

Police said that no one was hurt and the would-be thieves did not get their hands on any merchandise.

The suspects were last seen driving off in a black Mazda CX7.

