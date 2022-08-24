Amherst Police investigating incident on North Bailey Avenue

Drivers and pedestrians are being told to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

AMHERST, N.Y. — The Amherst Police Department is investigating an incident that took place early Wednesday morning on North Bailey Avenue.

Officers say part of North Bailey Avenue is currently closed between Eggert Road and Longmeadow road. Drivers and pedestrians are being told to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Police say there is currently no hazard to the public.

No further information has been provided at this time. We will update this story as more information becomes available.