TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A man died in a truck that caught fire around 10:30 Monday night on Wynnwood Avenue and Yorkshire Road in the Town of Tonawanda.

Police are still working to identify the man and inform his family.

Foul play is not suspected at this time.

A neighbor heard the sounds of the fire, which included a car horn beeping for at least ten minutes, but thought it was her son playing a video game.

Neighbors called 911 after hearing a loud "boom" and after initial efforts to put out the flames with fire extinguishers didn't work, a Brighton fire put out the fire.

2 On Your Side received a video from a viewer of the truck on fire depicting large flames coming out of truck.

There were no other injuries. The only property that was damaged was the truck.

© 2018 WGRZ