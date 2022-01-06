1 person found dead, another injured in Amherst home

Officers were called to a residence on Glen Oak Drive Tuesday afternoon for a welfare check. Upon arrival, they found one person dead and another injured.

According to police, officers were called to a residence on Glen Oak Drive just before 1:30 p.m. for a welfare check. When officers arrived, they found one person dead and another injured inside the house.

The injured individual, who has not been identified at this time, was taken to the hospital. Their current condition is unknown.

Police say there was no danger to anyone outside the residence during the incident. No further information has been provided at this time.