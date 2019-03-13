BUFFALO, N.Y. — Town of Tonawanda Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place at Dash's Market on Colvin Boulevard near Highland Parkway Wednesday morning.

No one was hurt. Authorities are looking for a suspect described as a male with dark clothing.

Police believe the incident may be connected to 11 other armed robberies that have taken place over the past three weeks. On each occasion, the perpetrator enters the store, displays a handgun, and demands money.

Kenmore West High School, which is located down the street from Dash's, was placed in a lock out mode during the police investigation.

