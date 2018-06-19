TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Overnight, a 2 On Your Side crew member witnessed a body being pulled from a pick-up truck that residents say exploded around 10:30 Monday night on Wynnwood Avenue in the Town of Tonawanda.

2 On Your Side received a video from a viewer of the truck on fire.

A neighbor heard the sounds of the fire, which included a car horn beeping for at least ten minutes, but thought it was her son playing a video game.

The Town of Tonawanda Police have not released any further details at this time, including confirming any injuries.

We will provide updates at they become available.

