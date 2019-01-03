ELLICOTTVILLE, N.Y. — Ellicottville High School is no longer in a lockdown situation, but students and staff are still being asked to shelter in place.

New York State Police say they received a report of a possible threat of violence at the high school.

The school went into lockdown while police investigated the possible threat. Police say, at this time, there is no immediate credible threat.

Parents are being asked not to come to the school at this time until the lockdown/shelter in place is fully lifted.

The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is assisting the state police.