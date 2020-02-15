TONAWANDA, N.Y. — Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash Friday night near Sheridan Drive and Military Road in the Town of Tonawanda. The crash occurred around 10:50 p.m.

Town of Tonawanda Police say a man and a woman were both declared dead at the scene. Their identities are not being released at this time.

Three others were taken to Kenmore Mercy and ECMC; however, the extent of their injuries is unclear at this time.

Police say speed was a factor in the collision. The crash is currently under investigation.

Parts of Military Road and Sheridan Drive were closed from until 8 a.m. Saturday due to the crash, according to NITTEC.

No charges have been filed at this time.

