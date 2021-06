The crash happened Wednesday night on the inbound 33 near Grider St.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A woman is in serious condition after a fiery crash on the inbound 33.

The crash happened just before 9:30 Wednesday night near the Grider St. exit.

A spokesperson for Buffalo police say the vehicle rolled over, and the driver was ejected before the car caught fire. Buffalo firefighters were called out to the scene to put out the flames.

The woman behind the wheel was taken to ECMC where we are told her injuries are serious.