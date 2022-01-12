Police investigate deadly stabbing in Niagara County home

Sheriff's deputies and EMS responded to a call reporting a man had been stabbed just before 7 p.m. Tuesday night.

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — One man is dead after he was stabbed inside a home in Niagara County Tuesday night.

Niagara County Sheriff's deputies and EMS personnel responded to a 911 call at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday reporting a man had been stabbed inside a Wheatfield home.

According to the Sheriff's Office, when deputies arrived at the home on 2425 Niagara Road, they found one man with apparent stab wounds. First aid was immediately administered, but the man died at the scene from his injuries.

The Sheriff's Office believes this was an isolated incident and a suspect is being sought out in connection with the stabbing. According to officials, there is no danger to the community.