Police investigate deadly motorcycle crash in Genesee County

Authorities say a deputy was pursuing a speeding motorcycle and later found the driver in a field in Bethany.

GENESEE COUNTY, N.Y. — The Genesee County Sheriff's Office and New York State Police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash that happened Wednesday night in Genesee County.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Department was on scene at Route 63 and Fargo Road where a motorcycle went off the road just after a pursuit ended for speeding.

Police say the crotch rocket-style motorcycle was headed south on Route 63, when it left the road at Fargo Road and ended up in a field. During that time, police say a deputy had just ended pursuit of the speeding motorcycle after losing sight of it. While continuing south on Route 63 the deputy found the driver in the field.

Chief Deputy Joseph Graff was on the scene and confirmed the driver was dead.

The investigation is now being handled by State Police because of the deputy involved.