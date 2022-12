Michael Juratovic, 79, was last seen on Lake Street in the Town of Hamburg at 11:15 this morning.

EAST AURORA, N.Y. — East Aurora and the Town of Aurora Police need your help finding a missing vulnerable adult.

He was driving a 2015 Chevy Impala and was wearing a blue jacket, blue jeans, and a baseball hat.

Police say he may be in Niagara County.

He has dementia and may need medical attention.