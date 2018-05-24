BUFFALO, NY-- The Erie County Sheriff's Office have identified the man who was hit by a vehicle in Elma on Saturday.

Christopher A. Young, 67, of Buffalo was killed when he was struck by a vehicle on Transit Road around 10pm.

MORE: Pedestrian hit on Transit Road has died

At the time, deputies were unable to identify Young because he had no identification on him. But, they were able to confirm his identity through fingerprint matching and a tattoo on his arm.

The driver of the vehicle suspected of hitting the man and multiple witnesses were interviewed at the scene. No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

© 2018 WGRZ