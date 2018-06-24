BRANT, NY – One person is dead and four others hurt after a crash in the Town of Brant Sunday.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office says around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, they received a call about a crash on Southwestern Boulevard.

The driver of one of the vehicles, Kathleen Lewis, 67, of Volant, Pennsylvania was pronounced dead at the scene. Her two grandchildren were taken to Oishei's Children's hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver and passenger of the second vehicle, both from Kentucky, are expected to be ok.

There's still no word on what caused the accident. Police are still investigating.

