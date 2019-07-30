BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found on the city's east side early Tuesday morning.

The body of 29-year-old Christopher Clarke of Buffalo was found in the first block of Oberlin Avenue near Sycamore Street around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday. He was shot once, according to medical examiners.

An autopsy will be conducted by Erie County Medical Examiners to determine the cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.