Police identify 23-year-old motorcyclist killed in North Tonawanda accident

Police say the motorcyclist, Jason Sabin, 23, was not wearing a helmet and was operating a minibike that did not meet proper New York State safety standards.

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. — A 23-year-old motorcyclist from the City of Tonawanda died last week following an accident in North Tonawanda.

The North Tonawanda Police Department and the North Tonawanda Fire Department were called to River Road near Gratwick Park Friday around 11:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a motorcyclist down in the street.

Police say the motorcyclist, Jason Sabin, was not wearing a helmet and was operating a minibike that did not meet proper New York State safety standards.

While first responders were on their way to the scene, Sabin was struck by a vehicle. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Erie County Medical Examiner's office, Sabin had suffered fatal injuries before being hit by the vehicle.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the initial accident, which caused Sabin to be down in the roadway, to contact the North Tonawanda Police Detective Bureau at (716) 692-4312.