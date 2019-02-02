EAST AMHERST, N.Y. — One person, 48-year-old Jeffrey Martens, died in a house fire early Saturday morning in East Amherst, and another person was hurt.

The Amherst Police Department released Martens' name on Monday. First responders arrived at the scene, 177 Bramblewood Lane, at 1:13 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Cherylle Martens, 74, was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of burn wounds.

Officials have not said what caused the fire, but they say it not believed to be suspicious at this time.