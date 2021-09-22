Police holding free car seat check Saturday in Cheektowaga

The free event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Cheektowaga Police Department located at 3223 Union Road.

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — The Cheektowaga Police Department is hosting a free car seat safety check this weekend for any parents or guardians who need a little help.

Along with assistance from New York State Police, the free event will be held on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Cheektowaga Police Department located at 3223 Union Road. The car seat safety check will go from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone looking to have a car seat installed or evaluated must have an appointment, according to New York State Police. Appointments can be made online by clicking here.