Search underway for 15-year-old boy who accidentally slipped into the Niagara River

Multiple police and other agencies in Niagara County are currently searching for the teen in the Lower Gorge Trail area at Whirlpool State Park.

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Multiple police and other agencies in Niagara County are currently searching for a missing teen in the Lower Gorge Trail area of Whirlpool State Park.

State Parks Police say the 15-year-old accidentally fell into the water shortly after 11 AM Monday and has not resurfaced.

In addition to the New York State Parks Police, personnel from the US Border Patrol and New York State Police are taking part in the search.