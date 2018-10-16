Officials in Wayne County announced that they have found skeletal remains they believe belong to a 14-month-old boy that has been missing since May.

Sheriff Barry Virts said that the remains were found during a ground search last Wednesday. The remains were consistent with a child of the boy's age, although it will take some time for the medical examiner to make a positive identification

Owen Hidalgo-Calderon and his mother Selena were reported missing in mid-May.

Investigators found the mother's body a few days later, but an extensive search covered 600 acres over 12 days and failed to uncover any signs of the toddler.

Her boyfriend, Everardo Donoteo-Reyes, has been charged in connection to the case and remains in police custody.

Virts said that some remains were found on the ground during a search last week in an area that had been covered extensively. Those scattered remains led to the discovery of a shallow grave which contained more remains.

"It's my belief that Reyes buried him there and the disturbance we saw was from an animal digging at that site," Virts said.

Wayne County District Attorney Michael Calarco said that they would wait for the medical examiner's report before making a decision about criminal charges.

Massive search

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, 18, and her son Owen were last seen on May 16, on Joy Road in Sodus. Police said that she and her son were together when they made a public appeal for help to find the pair a few days later.

Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, 18, and her son Owen, 14 months. (Photo: Provided)

But police found the mother's body a week later in a bag in a wooded area of a Sodus farm. First responders and volunteers spent 12 days actively searching the area for the boy, and police eventually acknowledged that they didn't expect to find him alive.

Searchers returned to the location in late August, with deputies saying only that nothing new has been reported and that their investigation was ongoing.

An official cause of death for Selena Hidalgo-Calderon, a native of Guatemala, has not been released.

Police believe she was killed in the home at the Joy Road farm, where she and Reyes had lived for about three weeks. Trail camera footage showed Reyes moving "in and out of the woods," carrying a shovel, over a five-hour period on May 17, Wayne County Sheriff Barry Virts said.

Buy Photo Wayne County sheriff and State Police resume the search for missing toddler Owen Hidalgo-Calderon on Sunday, May 27, 2018. (Photo: Staff Photographer/Sean Lahman)

Reyes, who is from Mexico, admitted to removing the body from the couple's shared home on the farm and burying it between two logs, according to Virts. Police found Reyes on a farm in York, Livingston County.

Hidalgo-Calderon, who was from Guatemala and spoke little English, had lived in the U.S. since November 2016.

Criminal Charges

Donoteo-Reyes has been charged with tampering with physical evidence, but police say he is a suspect in the death of both mother and son. The case will be presented to a grand jury in Wayne County and may result in additional charges.

Everardo Donoteo-Reyes is led from federal court where he is facing an immigration charge. He is also a suspect in the murder of Selena Hidago-Caleron in Sodus. Her 14-month-old son Owen is also missing. (Photo: JAMIE GERMANO, @jgermano1/Staff Photographer)

In June, he was charged in Federal court with illegally re-entering the United States and possessing counterfeit identification documents.

Prosecutors said they don't know exactly how Donoteo-Reyes was able to enter the United States after twice being deported, once in 2016 after being arrested in Gretna, Louisiana, and again in 2017, when he was picked up in Laredo, Texas.

But it seems likely that he was able to use forged documents both to cross the border and to be hired to work on farms in western New York.

When Donoteo-Reyes was arrested in connection with Hidalgo-Calderon's disappearance, the sheriff's office sent Donoteo-Reyes' fingerprints to ICE. An immigration records check found he had no valid immigration status.

During the missing person's investigation, the sheriff's office found fraudulent documents allegedly belonging to Donoteo-Reyes, including a counterfeit alien registration card in the name "Alberto Gutierrez" that had his photograph. Authorities said Donoteo-Reyes also had a fake Social Security card.

