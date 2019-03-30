BUFFALO, N.Y. — Buffalo police need your help returning a dog to her owner.

This is Chihuahua mix was found Thursday morning dodging traffic on the 33. She's wearing a purple collar with no tags.

The police union says she seems to be in healthy condition and they just want to help get her home.

"So she could have been out in the cold all night. We're not sure," said PBA First Vice President Kristin Russo. "But we want to see her go right back to her owner because she's certainly missed by somebody."

The Buffalo Animal Shelter was notified and paperwork was filled out for her, but they decided against putting her in the shelter for risk of catching any germs.

If you recognize the pooch, you are asked to call the shelter.