BUFFALO, N.Y. - Buffalo police were dispatched to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle on Delaware Avenue near Chippewa Street early Sunday.

2 On Your Side was on the scene as emergency crews tended to a male victim found laying in the street around 4:00 a.n.

He was transported to the hospital by ambulance, his condition is not yet known.

Police closed Delaware from West Tupper Street to Chippewa for around 2 hours while investigators worked the scene. We have reached out to Buffalo Police for more information, no word yet on any charges or arrests in this incident.

