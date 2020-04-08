Police: Chautauqua County man arrested for multiple charges following night of ruckus

Joseph I. Chadwick, 19, is facing multiple charges following a night of ruckus in the Town of Cherry Creek.

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. — New York State Police say a night of ruckus lead to a Chautauqua County man being arrested Tuesday and is faced with multiple charges.

Troopers were dispatched to a domestic dispute in the Town of Cherry Creek around 9 p.m. on Sunday with what started as a verbal altercation with family members, turned physical quickly.

Authorities say Joseph I. Chadwick, 19, began threatening his father and brother with an unloaded shotgun before taking off in his father’s vehicle. Chadwick then returned and the threats continued, authorities say this is when things got physical and he fled again.

Troopers then arrived onto the scene and located the shotgun before executing a search in the area for Chadwick.

After the brief disappearance, Chadwick returned to the residence around 1 a.m. Monday, where he then began hitting his father’s vehicle with a sledgehammer, smashing all of the windows. He then forced himself into the house and another physical altercation took place.

Chadwick attempted to break into the safe to get the firearm, but fled the residence when troopers arrived for the second time. The safe was accounted for with everything still inside.

After investigation continued into the whereabouts of Chadwick, authorities made contact with him via phone and he wished to turn himself in.

He turned himself in and was placed into custody early Tuesday morning.