Police looking for missing 17-year-old boy from Lackawanna

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — Local authorities are asking for help locating a missing teen.

The NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services and NYS Office of Victim Services posted a flyer on Twitter Monday morning asking for assistance locating a missing boy from Lackawanna.

Derrion Gray, 17, was last seen on Nov. 3, 2021. He was reportedly wearing a gray polo shirt and gray sweatpants. According to the NYS Division of Criminal Justice Services, Gray might be with a male companion.

Gray is a Black male with black hair and brown eyes. He is said to be 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighs 160 pounds.

Anyone with information about Gray's whereabouts is asked to call the NYS Missing Persons Clearinghouse at 1-800-346-3543.