Police are investigating an early morning crash in Cheektowaga

A car was flipped upside down on the outbound 33 near Harlem Road Sunday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Cheektowaga Police are investigating what appears to be a pretty serious crash that happened Sunday morning on Rt. 33 eastbound.

The right lane near Harlem Road was closed for some time while a tow truck cleared a car that was upside down.

Several police cars and an ambulance were at the scene. Officers were seen searching the ground with flashlights.

At this time there's no word on how many people were involved in that crash or if there were any injuries. We do not know what caused the crash at this time.